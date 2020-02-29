US Bancorp DE Has $50,000 Stock Position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RLI were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RLI by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of RLI by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NYSE:RLI opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.68. RLI Corp has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.22 and its 200 day moving average is $93.01.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. RLI had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.80%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

