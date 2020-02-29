US Bancorp DE Has $60,000 Stock Position in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in StarTek were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 12.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 10.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 127.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRT opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. StarTek, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Several research firms recently commented on SRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of StarTek in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

