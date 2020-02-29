US Bancorp DE Has $62,000 Position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 197.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 7.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TCO opened at $52.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.72. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

