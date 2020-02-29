US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 413.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $215,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $34.46.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

