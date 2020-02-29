US Bancorp DE Invests $46,000 in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $3,978,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Perficient by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,050 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Perficient by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,900 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Perficient by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 490,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRFT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of PRFT opened at $40.97 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

