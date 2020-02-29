US Bancorp DE Invests $54,000 in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Regis in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,414,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Regis in the 4th quarter worth about $2,347,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,705 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RGS opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a market cap of $455.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Regis Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $23.27.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Regis had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $208.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Regis Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regis news, insider Eric Bakken sold 14,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $219,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

