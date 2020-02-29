US Bancorp DE Invests $68,000 in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Safehold in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Safehold by 29.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safehold alerts:

SAFE stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 0.42. Safehold Inc has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.56 million. Safehold had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.91 per share, with a total value of $3,354,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 330,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,515,614 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.