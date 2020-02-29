US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

CIG stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CEMIG has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIG. ValuEngine raised shares of CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CEMIG in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CEMIG Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

