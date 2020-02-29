US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,092 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $48,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $68,557.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,571.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $430,253. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFIN. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

