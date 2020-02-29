US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RadNet were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDNT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in RadNet by 18.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 28.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 811,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 180,484 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 395.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 145,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 13.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the third quarter worth $4,667,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.92. RadNet Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDNT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 532,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,078,513.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

