US Bancorp DE Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,877,000. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 131,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of XPH stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $48.12.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.