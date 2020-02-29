US Bancorp DE Purchases 19 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Alleghany by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Alleghany by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Alleghany by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Alleghany by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Y stock opened at $672.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $801.07 and a 200 day moving average of $783.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $600.23 and a twelve month high of $847.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Y has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

