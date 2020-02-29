US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,244 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 211.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point began coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 343.93, a current ratio of 343.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $21.30.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

