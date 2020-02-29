US Bancorp DE Purchases 500 Shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IEP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

IEP stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. Icahn Enterprises LP has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $79.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average is $65.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

