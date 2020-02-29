US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 129.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASND. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2,789.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASND opened at $130.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.75. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $145.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASND. BidaskClub cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

