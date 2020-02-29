US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $93.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

