US Bancorp DE Sells 1,060 Shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in istar were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in istar by 51.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 388,950 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in istar by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 592,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in istar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in istar during the third quarter worth $2,361,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in istar during the fourth quarter worth $1,638,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAR opened at $15.13 on Friday. istar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.46). istar had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 67.57%. The firm had revenue of $128.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that istar Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. istar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of istar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of istar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. istar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

