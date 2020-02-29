US Bancorp DE Sells 134 Shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 122.2% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the third quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 2,157.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Madison Square Garden news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total value of $31,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total transaction of $1,620,319.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,745. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSG opened at $267.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.25 and a 200-day moving average of $280.05. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -260.02 and a beta of 0.57. Madison Square Garden Co has a one year low of $247.57 and a one year high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.93 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.67.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

