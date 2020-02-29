US Bancorp DE Sells 3,364 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNDA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

VNDA opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $590.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.27.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 50.86%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

