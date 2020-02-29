US Bancorp DE Sells 641 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Irhythm Technologies were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 109,842 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $86.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.39. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $98.07.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.42 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.98% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRTC. William Blair began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,183,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,602,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $396,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

