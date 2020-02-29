US Bancorp DE Sells 6,865 Shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. Covetrus Inc has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $36.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVET shares. BidaskClub cut Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

