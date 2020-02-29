US Bancorp DE Sells 8,000 Shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,471 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd alerts:

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $22.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.