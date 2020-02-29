US Bancorp DE Takes $57,000 Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 25.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 22.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,200,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,916,000 after acquiring an additional 407,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 548.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 44,257 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 12.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Landec stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Landec Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.24.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

