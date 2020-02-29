US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NTG opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

