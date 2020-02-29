USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in USD Partners were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USDP opened at $9.04 on Friday. USD Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $242.41 million, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.37%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

