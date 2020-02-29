ValuEngine Downgrades Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Stamps.com from to and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $141.11 on Tuesday. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $185.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.94. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 20.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after buying an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Stamps.com by 13.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Stamps.com by 1,258.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 70,948 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Stamps.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

