Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. C J Advisory Inc increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 94,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $136.17 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $125.28 and a one year high of $156.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.77.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

