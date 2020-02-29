Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,860,000 after buying an additional 390,285 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,748 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,828,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,783,000 after buying an additional 196,387 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $169,856,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 994,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,805,000 after buying an additional 33,195 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $148.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.09 and a 52 week high of $170.84.

