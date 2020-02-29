Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Position Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter worth about $466,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,199,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,249 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,455,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 70.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 328,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 136,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 86.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 117,790 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $3,277,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $71,875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,453,272 shares of company stock worth $80,958,914 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. Vector Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Vector Group’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

