Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,084 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Systemax worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Systemax in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Systemax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Systemax by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Systemax by 674.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Systemax by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

NYSE SYX opened at $20.86 on Friday. Systemax Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Systemax had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,032,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

