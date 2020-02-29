Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 63,190 Shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 1,756.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,190 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jernigan Capital were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Jernigan Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 27,433 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 88,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCAP opened at $17.92 on Friday. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $434.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In related news, Director Mark O. Decker acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,415.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,561.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John A. Good acquired 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,106.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,900 shares of company stock worth $176,857 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

