Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,415 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In related news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $270,894.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,870.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Diane Blaha sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,425. 50.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.63. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 23.95%.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.