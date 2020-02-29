Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,685 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. G.Research cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Gabelli cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.87 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

