Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 15,360 Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 162,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 60,606 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 564.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 71,841 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 247,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 71,477 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNNE opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84. Cannae Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $44.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle bought 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,801.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Willey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,068.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

