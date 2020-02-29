Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 18,903 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIC were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIC by 66.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NIC by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NIC by 35.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NIC by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NIC alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on EGOV shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NIC in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NIC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NIC stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NIC Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.