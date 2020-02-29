Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 204,787 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 1,100.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,787 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Extreme Networks worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 450,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 244,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $602.02 million, a P/E ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 1.63. Extreme Networks, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

