Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 408 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI opened at $38.18 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. Research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

