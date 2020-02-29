Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 537 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 645.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $179.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. HubSpot Inc has a 1-year low of $137.30 and a 1-year high of $207.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.06 and its 200 day moving average is $168.36.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.18.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total value of $1,333,636.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,691,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,819 shares of company stock worth $4,770,938. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

