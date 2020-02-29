Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,206 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Ingles Markets worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMKTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $35.77 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.