Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 253,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 113,585 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $68,500.00. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

