Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,233,000 after acquiring an additional 167,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $3,631,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 160.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 55,538 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEN. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.33.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $165.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.60. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 122.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.72. Penumbra Inc has a 12-month low of $122.40 and a 12-month high of $194.93.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $1,253,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.30, for a total value of $1,853,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,753 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,841. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

