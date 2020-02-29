Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 332,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 54,654 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 383,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

NRZ stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.17%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

