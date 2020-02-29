Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $62.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average is $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,692,550 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

