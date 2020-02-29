Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth $5,921,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 495.0% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 30.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB boosted their price target on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks set a price target on Medpace in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Medpace stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Medpace Holdings Inc has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $109.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.51 and a 200 day moving average of $82.70.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

