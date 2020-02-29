Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth $214,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 109.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 199,128 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 2,657.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 185,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 14.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of AVT opened at $30.68 on Friday. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $29.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.79.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

