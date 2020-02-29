Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 26,452 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 105.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,452 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hilltop worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,287,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Separately, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.