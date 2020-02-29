Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 774 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atrion were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at $1,015,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Atrion by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 18,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Atrion by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

ATRI stock opened at $616.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $697.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $743.42. Atrion Co. has a twelve month low of $603.00 and a twelve month high of $948.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

In other Atrion news, Chairman Emile A. Battat bought 1,000 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $686.25 per share, for a total transaction of $686,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 148,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,026,846.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.47, for a total value of $197,077.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,830.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRI. ValuEngine upgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Atrion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

