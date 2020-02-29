Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 192.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,481 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 301,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 122,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IRT opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.76. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.28 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRT. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

