Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 176.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,426 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CBIZ by 1,421.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 33,351 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in CBIZ by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CBIZ by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,153.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $106,823.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,266.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,496 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBIZ stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.29. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

CBZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

