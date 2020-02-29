Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,258,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,873,000 after buying an additional 79,478 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 222,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,437,000 after acquiring an additional 44,520 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 120,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

USPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $104.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $98.53 and a one year high of $148.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.06 and its 200 day moving average is $125.21.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In other news, Director Regg E. Swanson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.71 per share, with a total value of $201,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

